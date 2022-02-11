Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $64.53 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,826 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.4% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Liberty Global worth $64,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Liberty Global by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.