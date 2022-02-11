Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the period. CURO Group comprises 1.1% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of CURO Group worth $48,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CURO Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CURO Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CURO Group alerts:

NYSE CURO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $561.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.