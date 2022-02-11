Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,550,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 17.87% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

SCOB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

