Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

