Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.
Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
