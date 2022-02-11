Enerflex Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.56.

EFX opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$686.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

