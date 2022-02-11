Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $1.50. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 283,447 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus during the second quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

