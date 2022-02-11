EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

EnerSys stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 354,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,127. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

