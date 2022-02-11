Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $589,949.90 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $589,949.90 and $264,015.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00260302 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006045 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

