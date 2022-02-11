Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $144.50, but opened at $173.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $166.19, with a volume of 159,766 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $182.23.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

