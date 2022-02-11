Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.14 Average PT from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESVIF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

