Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.70

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 928357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

