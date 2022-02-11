Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $291.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

