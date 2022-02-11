Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,596 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 270,500 shares of company stock worth $3,188,838.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

