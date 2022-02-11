Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 8 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $68,531,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,588.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,750.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.