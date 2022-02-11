Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after buying an additional 185,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

THC stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $88.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

