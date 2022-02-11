Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE THG opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.96 and a 12 month high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

