Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,547 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $364.39 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average of $444.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

