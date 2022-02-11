Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $165,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after buying an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 1,308,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

EPD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

