ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ePlus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ePlus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.