EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.75

Shares of EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 34988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

