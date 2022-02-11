Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

EFX stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.91.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.