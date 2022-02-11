Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67, Yahoo Finance reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 5,420,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

