Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

NYSE:WLL opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $74,086,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,044,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

