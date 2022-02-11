Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,588.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,750.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

