ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.
Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
