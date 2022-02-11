ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

