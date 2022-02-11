ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.85

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 566777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

