Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,074. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

