Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $342.00 at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $360.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $315.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.54. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock valued at $707,190,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

