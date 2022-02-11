Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Eventbrite updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $14.63. 29,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Eventbrite has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 425,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

