Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Redwood Trust worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

