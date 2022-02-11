Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 71,545 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $62,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,478,000 after buying an additional 259,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after buying an additional 461,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,705. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

