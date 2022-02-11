Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,652. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

