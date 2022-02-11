Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,161 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.81.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 374,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,281. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $280.56 billion, a PE ratio of 139.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average is $164.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

