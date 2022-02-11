Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

