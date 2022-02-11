Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,762,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

