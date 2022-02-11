ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Financial Survey

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.03% 19.06% 11.32% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37%

This table compares ExlService and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 4.21 $89.48 million $3.45 35.10 Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.42 $547.50 million $4.57 32.05

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ExlService and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $109.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than ExlService.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExlService beats Broadridge Financial Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment is comprised of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All-Other segment is involved in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

