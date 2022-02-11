Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $265,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.