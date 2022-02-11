F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.06

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and traded as high as $31.25. F & M Bank shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 485 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.65%.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.