Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $109.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FN stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

