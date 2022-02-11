FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.89. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.