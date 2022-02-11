Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $5,482,453. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $516.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.87. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

