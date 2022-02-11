Farhad Nanji Buys 150,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

