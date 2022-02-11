Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce sales of $19.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.18 million to $20.83 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $17.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.69 million to $52.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.51 million, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $57.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

FPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.13 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $365.29 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

