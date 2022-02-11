Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.750-$5.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.75-$5.95 EPS.

NYSE:FRT opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

