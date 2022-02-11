Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Lowered by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises 2.1% of GEM Realty Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GEM Realty Capital owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

FRT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.65. 16,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

