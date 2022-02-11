Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.30) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.51) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.65).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,109 ($28.52) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,961 ($26.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.82). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,547.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,453.92.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

