FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OPFI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. Analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

