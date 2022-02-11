Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Insider Acquires £1,478.70 in Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 795 shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.70 ($1,999.59).

Sarah MacAulay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Sarah MacAulay acquired 27,000 shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £49,410 ($66,815.42).

Shares of LON FJV opened at GBX 191 ($2.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £248.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.48 ($3.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.98.

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

