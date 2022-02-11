Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 5,784,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $50.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

