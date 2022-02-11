FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

FIGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,974,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,420,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,044,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

